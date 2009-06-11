Lions Sight & Hearing Center Honors Volunteers

Santa Barbara Host Lions Club member Joan Logan was awarded the Jim Stanley Perpetual Memorial Award by the Lions Sight & Hearing Center of Santa Barbara at the sixth annual Volunteer Recognition Luncheon.

Each year, the LSHC recognizes those who provide exceptional service to the community and exemplify the Lions’ campaign for sight.



The Jim Stanley Perpetual Memorial Award was established in memory of Jim Stanley, who served as president of the Lions Sight & Hearing Center for 24 years until his death in 2003.

The LSHC offers free vision, hearing and glaucoma screenings for adults and children in schools, and recycles eyeglasses.

Call 805.569.8264 for more information about its services or drop-off locations.

— Jean Mangus represents the Lions Sight & Hearing Center.