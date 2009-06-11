Thursday, June 14 , 2018, 6:46 am | Fog/Mist 57º

 
 
 
 

New Dance Company to Grace the Lobero Stage

Infinite Movement Ever Evolving will present its inaugural performances Friday and Saturday

By Gerald Carpenter, Noozhawk Contributor | June 11, 2009 | 7:13 p.m.

It seems counter-intuitive to launch an ambitious performing arts company in a time of financial crisis and economic contraction, when money is tight and basic necessities rather than spiritual needs are paramount. Yet, in April, that is exactly what Spencer Gavin Hering and Andrea Dawn Shelley did when they founded Infinite Movement Ever Evolving.

A moment from Andrea Dawn Shelley's
A moment from Andrea Dawn Shelley’s “Son of Dust.” (Janine Harris photo)

Directed by Hering and co-directed by Shelley, IMEE is a dance company with the kind of vision and aspirations that produce either a spectacular burnout, briefly lighting the sky before winking into oblivion, or a tremendous success that forces a realignment of local performance paradigms. You won’t have long to wait to learn which way it will go, because IMEE will offer its first shows at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday in the Lobero Theatre.

The first show of the first season has a program that includes Hering’s “Dr. Developmental Version 5.0,” a unique and contemporary work inspired by a classic tale set to the music of Black Violin and Jazz Boutique No. 4, and Shelley’s “Son of Dust,” inspired by Ezekiel 28:14-18, which dramatizes the fate of angels who have fallen out of God’s grace, set to the music of Clint Mansell as performed by the Kronos Quartet.

There also will be world-premiere works by Hering and Shelley, inspired by IMEE’s dancers and complemented by the avant-garde sound of Judgement Day’s string metaliers, playing live. In addition to Hering and Shelley, IMEE’s troupe consists of Edgar Anido, Erica de la O, Paola Georgudis, Adam Hundt, Cristian Laverde Konig and Lindsey McGill.

Tickets to the opening are $20, $25, $30 and $50 (patron), and can be obtained from the Lobero box office at 805.963.0761 or 33 E. Canon Perdido, or click here to order tickets online.

— Gerald Carpenter covers the arts as a Noozhawk contributor.

