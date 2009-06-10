Thursday, June 14 , 2018, 6:25 am | Fog/Mist 58º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Santa Barbara County Names New Fire Chief

Michael Dyer will take the helm of the department on Aug. 3

By William Boyer | June 10, 2009 | 10:32 a.m.

The Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors has approved the hiring of Michael Dyer as the county’s new fire chief, 5th District Supervisor Joe Centeno, the board chairman, announced Wednesday. Dyer begins his job Aug. 3.

Michael Dyer
Michael Dyer

“After a nationwide recruitment search, I’m pleased to announce the selection of Los Angeles County Fire Chief Deputy Dyer as Santa Barbara County’s new fire chief,” Centeno said. “The Board of Supervisors had a very difficult choice, but feels Chief Dyer’s experience and leadership skills make him the right choice to lead our county Fire Department.”

Dyer has been chief deputy of the Los Angeles County Fire Department since 2006 and has more than 30 years of firefighting and lifesaving experience in a variety of first-responder, management and executive capacities.

He said he is looking forward to the new challenges of heading up the department.

“It is a great honor to be selected as the new chief,” Dyer said. “It’s an exciting opportunity, and I’m looking forward to the challenge.”

Dyer is accustomed to a wide range of fire incidents and emergencies. As chief deputy of the Los Angeles County Fire Department, he has acted as fire chief as needed, and overseen the department’s emergency operations, including during the 2007 wildland fire siege in Southern California. From 2002-06, he served as deputy chief, providing executive leadership on regional operations, special operations and support services.

Los Angeles County is one of the nation’s largest counties with more than 4,080 square miles and a population of more than 10 million people. More than 65 percent of the county is unincorporated, falling within the department’s 2,278-square-mile coverage area. The department maintains about 167 fire stations with 242 fire engines, 32 ladder trucks, 85 paramedic units, seven helicopters, 11 wildland fire camps and numerous other specialized vehicles and facilities.

Dyer also was the department’s assistant fire chief from 2000-02, a battalion chief from 1998 to 2000, a fire captain from 1993-98, a firefighter specialist from 1990-93, and a firefighter/paramedic from 1986-90. For eight years, from 1978-86, he worked as an ocean lifeguard with the county’s Beaches and Harbors Division.

He is certified as a fire chief by the California State Fire Marshal’s Office and has a master’s degree in public administration from California Sate University, Northridge. He also is a certified hazardous materials specialist and a certified paramedic.

— William Boyer is Santa Barbara County’s communications director.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 