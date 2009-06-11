Santa Barbara MTD Picks Up $4.3 Million in Federal Funding

The funds, part of the federal stimulus package, will be used to purchases buses, service vehicles and fare vending equipment

The Santa Barbara Metropolitan Transit District has been awarded $4.3 million in transit funds through the federal American Recovery and Reinvestment Act.

SBMTD will use the funding to purchase nine replacement buses, 12 replacement service vehicles and fare vending equipment.

The law, signed by President Obama on Feb. 17, included $8.4 billion for transit capital improvements across the country.

“I am pleased to announce this critical funding for the Santa Barbara Metropolitan Transit District. With the downturn in the economy and the increase in gas prices, the public transportation services offered by the Santa Barbara Metropolitan Transit District have become all the more important, providing riders with an economical and environmentally friendly means of transportation,” said Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara. “This funding will create jobs, support long-term economic growth, ease traffic congestion and reduce air pollution on the South Coast.”

