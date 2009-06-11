Talk Aims to Help Ease the Transition to Kindergarten

The transition from preschool to kindergarten is exciting, but it also can be stressful for youngsters and their families. Teacher/therapist Beth Kanne-Casselman will lead a discussion on that topic at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

This discussion, in the Multipurpose Room of the Goleta Library, 500 N. Fairview Ave., will inform parents about what to expect in terms of children’s reactions and the daily experience of kindergarten.

The talk will include suggestions for summer activities and routines to prepare children for their adjustment.

Kanne-Casselman has a private psychotherapy practice serving families with young children, individuals and couples, and is a credentialed school teacher.

