UCSB Scholar of Religious Studies Publishes Volume on Islam

Juan Campo, an associate professor of religious studies at UCSB, has published the Encyclopedia of Islam (Facts on File, 2009). It is part of a six-volume set titled Encyclopedia of World Religions.

The series explores the major religions of the world, emphasizing the living faiths and their historical and social backgrounds. Other volumes cover Buddhism, Catholicism, Hinduism, Judaism and Protestantism.

“The challenge was to figure out what to include in a single-volume work,” Campo said. “An encyclopedia is based on the ideal of comprehensiveness, but you have to draw lines about what to include even if you have a multivolume project in mind.”

Equally challenging, he said, was the task of thinking beyond academic contexts and cultures and imagining what a reader who does not have significant background in Islam would find interesting. While he wrote the majority of the articles, he did solicit contributions from a number of faculty and advanced graduate students involved with Middle Eastern studies at UCSB.

The series is designed to appeal to high school and community college students, as well as to the general public, and each volume includes about 600 entries that explore the theological concepts, personalities, historical events, institutions and movements that helped shape the history of each religion and the way it is practiced today.

“The book deals with those kinds of intersections as well as how Islamic societies of the past recognized and benefited from the presence of different religions and nationalities. Indeed, the Sharia, or Islamic law, specifically recognized the ‘protected’ status of Jews, Christians and others as People of the Book, as long as they did not seek to challenge the authority of rulers or convert Muslims,” Campo said.

To cover Islam in the contemporary world and politics, Campo included articles on individual Muslim-majority countries. These highlight when the countries were created, facts about their history and demography, how their governments are organized, and the role of religion in each one. The encyclopedia also features articles on Islam in the United States and Latin America, the Arab-Israeli conflicts, the gulf wars, Osama bin Laden and al-Qaeda.

“To keep the articles succinct yet comprehensive proved to be quite a challenge,” said Campo, who spent five years producing the encyclopedia. “Some articles, such as those on philosophy, soul and spirit, also proved challenging in terms of making them accessible to general readers.”