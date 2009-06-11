Thursday, June 14 , 2018, 6:12 am | Fog/Mist 58º

 
 
 
 

UCSB Scholar of Religious Studies Publishes Volume on Islam

The Encyclopedia of Islam is part of a six-volume set on major religions of the world

By UCSB | June 11, 2009 | 2:36 p.m.

Juan Campo, an associate professor of religious studies at UCSB, has published the Encyclopedia of Islam (Facts on File, 2009). It is part of a six-volume set titled Encyclopedia of World Religions.

The series explores the major religions of the world, emphasizing the living faiths and their historical and social backgrounds. Other volumes cover Buddhism, Catholicism, Hinduism, Judaism and Protestantism.

“The challenge was to figure out what to include in a single-volume work,” Campo said. “An encyclopedia is based on the ideal of comprehensiveness, but you have to draw lines about what to include even if you have a multivolume project in mind.”

Equally challenging, he said, was the task of thinking beyond academic contexts and cultures and imagining what a reader who does not have significant background in Islam would find interesting. While he wrote the majority of the articles, he did solicit contributions from a number of faculty and advanced graduate students involved with Middle Eastern studies at UCSB.

The series is designed to appeal to high school and community college students, as well as to the general public, and each volume includes about 600 entries that explore the theological concepts, personalities, historical events, institutions and movements that helped shape the history of each religion and the way it is practiced today.

“The book deals with those kinds of intersections as well as how Islamic societies of the past recognized and benefited from the presence of different religions and nationalities. Indeed, the Sharia, or Islamic law, specifically recognized the ‘protected’ status of Jews, Christians and others as People of the Book, as long as they did not seek to challenge the authority of rulers or convert Muslims,” Campo said.

To cover Islam in the contemporary world and politics, Campo included articles on individual Muslim-majority countries. These highlight when the countries were created, facts about their history and demography, how their governments are organized, and the role of religion in each one. The encyclopedia also features articles on Islam in the United States and Latin America, the Arab-Israeli conflicts, the gulf wars, Osama bin Laden and al-Qaeda.

“To keep the articles succinct yet comprehensive proved to be quite a challenge,” said Campo, who spent five years producing the encyclopedia. “Some articles, such as those on philosophy, soul and spirit, also proved challenging in terms of making them accessible to general readers.”

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 