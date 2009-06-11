Ultralight Backpacking: Learn to Lighten Your Load

Two longtime backpackers will give a talk and demonstration on Wednesday

Paul Cronshaw and Rik Christensen, longtime ultralight backpackers, will give a talk and demonstration about lightening your load in preparation for a backpacking trip.

They will bring gear for display, answer questions and show slides.

The presentation will be at 7 p.m. Wednesday in the Multipurpose Room of the Goleta Library, 500 N. Fairview Ave.

Last summer, Cronshaw hiked the 211 miles of the John Muir Trail using a pack that weighed just a little more than 12 ounces.

— Judy Savage is a librarian at the Goleta Library.