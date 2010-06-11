County Awarded $2.5 Million Federal Energy Grant

Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara, announced Friday that Santa Barbara County is receiving a $2.5 million Energy Efficiency and Conservation Block Grant from the U.S. Department of Energy.

The competitive grant is being funded by the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act.

“I am so pleased that Santa Barbara County has been awarded this competitive grant,” Capps said. “If the tragedy in the Gulf has shown us anything, it’s that we need to use less energy and get the energy that we do need from cleaner sources. The Recovery Act is making unprecedented investments in energy efficiency and conservation initiatives that are creating jobs and helping America kick its addiction to oil.”

Santa Barbara County was one of 20 communities selected nationwide for more than $60 million in funding under the Recovery Act to implement local energy efficiency and renewable energy programs.

The county is eligible to use the funds to reduce energy use by homes, vehicles and businesses. Local governments, nonprofit organizations and quasi-governmental organizations are among the recipients for the competitive grants.

