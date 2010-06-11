County to Declare Start of High Fire Season on Monday

All burn permits issued for hazard reduction will be suspended

At 8 a.m. Monday, June 14, the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, in conjunction with all other local fire jurisdictions, will declare the beginning of the 2010 high fire season period for all areas of Santa Barbara County.

Because of this declaration, all burn permits issued for hazard reduction will be suspended. In addition, SBCFD will increase the number of resources (e.g., engines, dozers, crews, helicopters, etc.) responding to reported vegetation fires during the high fire season.

The Santa Barbara County Fire Department would like to take this opportunity to remind everyone who lives, works and plays in Santa Barbara County to be extra vigilant about fire safety.

Remember to maintain vegetation clearance around structures, review and be familiar with a “Ready! Set! Go!” wildfire action plan, and be extra cautious and aware when traveling or staying in the wildland areas of the county.

Click here for more information about Ready! Set! Go!

— Capt. David Sadecki is a public information officer for the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.