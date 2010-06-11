District, City Reach Agreement on Crossing Guards Program

Costs of the police-operated program will be shared equally through at least 2012-13

Last year, the Santa Barbara Police Department notified the district that because of the city’s budget crisis, it would not be able to provide funding nor operate a school crossing guards program for the 2009-10 school year.

In August, the board decided to fund the program for this school year until a longer-term solution could be found.

Now, after significant public input on the issue — both at school board and City Council meetings — a memorandum of understanding has been reached.

Under the terms of the MOU, the police department will continue to operate the program, and the city and the school district will share the cost of the program equally.

The MOU will be in force for the 2010-11, 2011-12 and 2012-13 school years.

— Barbara Keyani is coordinator of administrative services and communications for the Santa Barbara School District.