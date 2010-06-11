Motorcyclist Injured in Highway 101 Collision at Olive Mill Road

The Ventura man braked hard for traffic and lost control, hitting the back of another vehicle

A Ventura man was injured Friday morning when the motorcycle he was riding crashed with a vehicle on northbound Highway 101 at the Olive Mill Road overcrossing in Santa Barbara.

Max Thomas Sanford, 30, was riding his 2003 Harley Davidson northbound about 7:40 a.m. when he came upon stopped traffic, braked hard and lost control of the motorcycle, according to the California Highway Patrol.

He struck the back of a Mercury Monterey driven by 46-year-old Todd Charles Foster, and carrying two passengers, Stephen and Louise Foster, both 69. All are Costa Mesa residents.

Sanford tipped his cycle and came to rest in the freeway. He suffered a fractured right ankle and abrasions to his abdomen, but was able to move himself to the right shoulder.

Foster parked his vehicle on the right shoulder, and then he and his passengers moved the Harley out of the roadway and onto the shoulder. Neither Foster nor his passengers was injured.

Sanford was transported by ambulance to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

