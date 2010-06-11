Sunday, April 22 , 2018, 12:41 pm | Fair 66º

 
 
 
 

Thieves Fly Off with School’s Harding Hawk Weathervane

The longtime Westside fixture was cut from its perch during the past week

By Barbara Keyani | June 11, 2010 | 9:28 p.m.

Harding School, 1625 Robbins St., is seeking the community’s help in finding the Harding Hawk weathervane.

The Harding Hawk was cut from the perch it has occupied for decades, most likely since 1927 when the Westside school was built.

The weathervane was discovered missing on Thursday. It was removed sometime during the past week.

The weathervane was mounted on the tile roof of the classroom building located across the bridge from the main office.

A police report has been filed. There is a $100 reward for the return of the weathervane.

For more information, call the school at 805.965.8994.

— Barbara Keyani is coordinator of administrative services and communications for the Santa Barbara School District.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 