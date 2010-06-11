Thieves Fly Off with School’s Harding Hawk Weathervane

The longtime Westside fixture was cut from its perch during the past week

Harding School, 1625 Robbins St., is seeking the community’s help in finding the Harding Hawk weathervane.

The Harding Hawk was cut from the perch it has occupied for decades, most likely since 1927 when the Westside school was built.

The weathervane was discovered missing on Thursday. It was removed sometime during the past week.

The weathervane was mounted on the tile roof of the classroom building located across the bridge from the main office.

A police report has been filed. There is a $100 reward for the return of the weathervane.

For more information, call the school at 805.965.8994.

— Barbara Keyani is coordinator of administrative services and communications for the Santa Barbara School District.