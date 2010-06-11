Wind Advisory in Effect Through Early Saturday

Strongest winds likely through canyons, passes and the I-5 corridor

A blustery Friday night is in store for Santa Barbara, with a wind advisory in effect through 3 a.m. Saturday.

The strongest winds will be through canyons and passes of the Santa Ynez range and the Interstate 5 corridor, but drivers on Highways 101 and 154 are advised to be cautious as well, the Montecito Fire Protection District said in a news release.

The advisory means that winds of 35 miles per hour or more are expected, which can make driving difficult.

For the rest of the weekend, warm weather and mostly sunny skies are forecast, with highs near 70 and lows in the mid-50s at night.

Click here for weather updates.

— Noozhawk staff writer Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .