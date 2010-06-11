Sunday, April 22 , 2018, 12:45 pm | Fair 66º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Wind Advisory in Effect Through Early Saturday

Strongest winds likely through canyons, passes and the I-5 corridor

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Staff Writer | June 11, 2010 | 7:45 p.m.

A blustery Friday night is in store for Santa Barbara, with a wind advisory in effect through 3 a.m. Saturday.

The strongest winds will be through canyons and passes of the Santa Ynez range and the Interstate 5 corridor, but drivers on Highways 101 and 154 are advised to be cautious as well, the Montecito Fire Protection District said in a news release.

The advisory means that winds of 35 miles per hour or more are expected, which can make driving difficult.

For the rest of the weekend, warm weather and mostly sunny skies are forecast, with highs near 70 and lows in the mid-50s at night.

Click here for weather updates.

Noozhawk staff writer Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 