Ambrosia to Take Stage at Carpinteria’s Plaza Playhouse Theater

'Holdin' On to Yesterday,' 1970s band ready to rock Friday

By Melinda Bie for the Plaza Playhouse Theater | June 11, 2011 | 9:35 p.m.

The Plaza Playhouse Theater in Carpinteria will be presenting “An Evening With Ambrosia” at 8 p.m. Friday at the theater. General admission tickets are $25 and are available at the theater box office from 3 to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, or click here to purchase tickets online.

In 1970, four young musicians in the South Bay came together to create an invigorating style of music that explored the possibilities of progressive, classical and world influences rooted in the soul of the blues and R&B. In Joe Puerta, Christopher North, David Pack and Burleigh Drummond, a new sound was defined and recognized as Ambrosia.

Originally labeled as America’s answer to the progressive invasion of such English acts as Yes and King Crimson, the group quickly proved it was all that and much more as its albums painted aural landscapes covering the gamut of musical styles and attracting the collaboration of such cultural deities as Leonard Bernstein, Kurt Vonnegut Jr. and Alan Parsons.

In its brief recording history, Ambrosia garnered five Grammy nominations, five hit singles, heavy FM airplay, and the admiration and respect of the musical community. All this in addition to sold out concerts around the world.

Today the band is more alive than ever with three of the original four members on board and the addition of the very talented and inspiring David Lewis on keyboards, Doug Jackson on guitar and Ken Stacey on vocals. The group is well into the recording of a new CD and continues to tour throughout the world, delighting audiences everywhere they perform.

The Plaza Playhouse Theater, 4916 Carpinteria Ave., reopened in January as a community playhouse after Metropolitan Theaters pulled out in October.  Now under private, nonprofit management, the theater provides live shows as well as movies.

Click here for more information on the Plaza Playhouse Theater.

— Melinda Bie represents the Plaza Playhouse Theater.

