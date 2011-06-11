Jeff Moehlis: Acclaimed Singer-Songwriter Bill Callahan Brings ‘Apocalypse’ Sound to SOhO

In Noozhawk interview, former Smog star dishes about his new album, his band mates, and the creative process

Singer-songwriter Bill Callahan first started releasing his recordings under the alias Smog in 1988. His earliest releases were lo-fi home recordings, but as the years passed his recordings gained more polish, albeit without completely losing their grittiness.

Fittingly, his song “Cold-Blooded Old Times” appeared on the excellent soundtrack to the 2000 movie High Fidelity, being the type of song that the movie’s music-obsessed characters would put on a mix tape. Starting in 2007, Callahan started releasing his music under his own name, his latest album being 2011’s Apocalypse.

The following interview was conducted by email.

Jeff Moehlis: What can we look forward to at your upcoming concert in Santa Barbara?

Bill Callahan: I’ll have my band, which is called The Bee’s Knees. It’s Neal Morgan up on the drums and Matt Kinsey up on the guitar. They both were part of the core band of Apocalypse, and we just got back from a three-week European tour. Michael Chapman is also playing that date, and that should be a rare treat!

JM: To me, the stand-out track on your new album Apocalypse is “America!” Could you reflect on this song?

BC: I had the title for the longest time, and a couple lines. I started thinking about Richie Havens — I really like his stuff when he’s solo or playing live, without the strings and stuff that would get put on his studio albums. I was also thinking a lot about Apocalypse Now, some helicopter scenes from that and the soundtrack. And Walt Whitman. It just kind of exploded from there.

JM: Could you also reflect on two more of your songs, “Cold-Blooded Old Times” and “Rock Bottom Riser”?

BC: I hadn’t really considered them as related, but hearing the titles together like that, it seems like they are. People seem to like both songs a lot. “Cold-Blooded” has some life of its own that I don’t really understand how it got. “Rock Bottom” I’m proud of as it is a case of having something I wanted to do with a song and doing it. Most of my songs aren’t planned, but this one had some goals.

JM: Which Smog/Bill Callahan album would you recommend to newcomers to your music?

BC: I’d just say pick one and see. I can’t predict who will like what. I’m not a good matchmaker.

JM: What is your personal favorite Smog/Bill Callahan album?

BC: I usually like whichever one is newest best.

JM: How would you characterize the evolution of your music over the years?

BC: It’s character? Kind of slow and dopey. Like a dog that you don’t want to admit is a little dumb.

JM: Who are your major musical influences, and has this evolved over time?

BC: Oh, it has evolved or changed. I think when you start out, there is a Mount Rushmore of influences, just a few oversized faces staring down

at you. But as you go on, whatever was around becomes a part of you or vice versa, and then you only have small influences and they are extremely varied and random. It could be something you hear in the background of a movie or TV commercial. It’s not even nameable.

JM: The late Gil Scott-Heron named his 2010 “comeback” record after your song “I’m New Here,” which he also covered. Did you ever meet or interact with him?

BC: I didn’t, unfortunately. He was a force and I’m sorry to see the guy go. Richard (Russell), the producer, was the one who interacted with me. He asked me to write a song just for Gil, in addition to the “I’m New

Here” cover. Which I did. But they didn’t end up using it.

JM: What is the songwriting process typically like for you, or is there a typical?

BC: There is nothing to describe, somehow. As they say, “Writ Happens.” I have no method. It’s just like the “Time to make the doughnuts” guy ...

JM: What advice would you give to an aspiring songwriter/musician?

BC: All you can do is write more songs, play more music. Share it somehow when you think it’s good.

JM: What are your plans, musical or otherwise, for the near future?

BC: The tour of U.S.A. There might be more touring after that. I will swim the river and write another album.

JM: Do you want to set the record straight on anything about your music, career or life?

BC: Misinterpretation shouldn’t be messed with.

JM: Where are you responding from?

BC: Austin.

Noozhawk contributor Jeff Moehlis is an associate professor of mechanical engineering at UCSB.