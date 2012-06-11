Tuesday, April 10 , 2018, 12:08 am | Fair 59º

 
 
 
 

Allan Hancock College Offering Hundreds of Fall Classes in Santa Maria

Semester-length classes will begin the week of Aug. 20

By Sonja Oglesby for Allan Hancock College | June 11, 2012 | 2:45 p.m.

This fall, 749 credit classes will be offered at the Allan Hancock College Santa Maria campus, and another 269 classes will be offered at the college’s Lompoc Valley, Solvang and Vandenberg Air Force Base centers and online. Semester-length classes begin the week of Aug. 20 with eight-week, Fast Track or Saturday-only classes also available.

Details about all fall classes are available at www.hancockcollege.edu; click the Class Search link on the home page. Class Search provides real-time information available 24/7. For details about a specific class, click its blue CRN.

Fall classes at the Santa Maria campus include auto body and automotive technology, accounting, administration of justice, agribusiness, anthropology, art, architecture, biology, business, culinary arts, computer business technology, chemistry, computer science, dental assisting, dance, drama, early childhood studies, electronics, English, engineering, entrepreneurship, English as a second language, family and consumer sciences, film, fire technology, food science, geography, geology, graphics, history, humanities, law enforcement training, math, machine technology, medical assisting, multimedia arts and communication, music, nursing, phys ed, philosophy, photography, physics, paralegal studies, political science, psychology, real estate, recreation management, sociology, Spanish, speech, welding and more.

Registration for fall credit classes starts June 26.  Many classes begin the week of Aug. 20, with Fast Track classes starting throughout the semester.

Eight-week classes are scheduled for both the first half of the semester (Term 1) and the second half (Term 2). Term 1 classes begin the week of Aug. 20 and end Oct. 10. 
Term 2 classes run October 15 through December 5.

To register online, click here and click the Apply and Register link.

For details about classes offered at locations other than Santa Maria, click Class Search and then search by location.

Effective summer 2012, the state Legislature established an enrollment fee of $46 per credit. Enrollment fees at all 112 California community colleges are established by the legislature and funds generated by the fees go to the state general fund.

However, it is anticipated that because of the recent fee increase, more students will now qualify for the Board of Governor’s fee waiver, a state grant program that pays enrollment fees for qualified students.

All new and returning students (those students not enrolled in the previous semester) must apply to the college by completing an online admissions application, accessed by clicking the Apply and Register link.

Print copies of the fall 2012 Schedule at a Glance are available at all college sites and local public libraries, while supplies last. The Schedule at a Glance contains a basic listing of fall credit classes available at the time of publication. Students must still access the online Class Search to obtain the details they will need in order to plan their fall class schedule.

Many new, continuing and returning students must be assessed prior to enrolling. This is done through START (Student Testing, Advising, Retention and Transition). START is a process developed by Allan Hancock College to help students succeed in college. The assessment is not an entrance exam. Anyone age 18 or older who can benefit from instruction is eligible to attend Allan Hancock College. Students with certain qualifications, including students taking classes for lifelong learning or those with degrees, are exempt from assessment. For assessment requirements, dates and times of testing and a complete list of exemptions to assessment, please refer to the AHC Testing Center Web page (see “Student Services” on the drop down menu), or call 805.922.6966 or toll free 866.DIAL.AHC (805.342.5242) x3364.

For more registration information, call the Admissions & Records office at 922-6966 x3248. The toll free number in Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties is 866.DIAL.AHC (342.5242) x3248.

— Sonja Oglesby is a public affairs and publications technician for Allan Hancock College.

