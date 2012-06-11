CALM in Running for $50,000 Grant Through Cultivate Wines’ ‘The Give’

Now is the time to get involved, be an advocate and stand up against child abuse. CALM has been selected as one of 30 nonprofit organizations from across the country eligible for the chance to win a $50,000 grant through Cultivate Wines.

This is a new Santa Barbara-based wine brand that believes in more than just making and selling great wines. Owners Ali and Charles Banks, who live in Santa Barbara, want to introduce Cultivate as part of the “conscious capitalism” movement; they believe that a company can both make a profit and make a positive difference in the world.

Click here to vote for CALM on Cultivate Wine’s “The Give” every day until June 30.

Cultivate Wines “The Give” program donates 10 percent of sales to nonprofits selected by their fans’ votes. Whichever nonprofit garners the most votes by the end of June wins the $50,000 grant, and the five runners-up nonprofits each receive $10,000.

Voting takes less than a minute, and every vote puts CALM one step closer to making a major difference in preventing child abuse in Santa Barbara County. This quarter, CALM is the only Santa Barbara-based nonprofit in the running, despite the fact that Santa Barbara has more nonprofits per capita than any other city. CALM would like to raise awareness not only about its own mission, but also for Cultivate Wines’ mission to make wine with a why. A vote for CALM is a vote for Santa Barbara, and all that it represents about caring for the community and the greater world.

CALM is asking the public to support its efforts in the prevention, assessment and treatment of child abuse by voting once every day until June 30. CALM also urges voters to share information about “The Give” on Facebook and other social media sites with their friends and community, and spread the word about CALM’s work in the Santa Barbara County.

CALM was founded in 1970 to reach stressed parents before they hurt their children. It continues to be the only nonprofit agency in Santa Barbara County focusing solely on preventing, assessing and treating child abuse and family violence through comprehensive, cutting-edge programs. Since its inception, CALM has touched the lives of more than 100,000 children. Last year alone it served more than 5,000 clients. CALM offers children, families and adults a safe, nonjudgmental, caring and strength-based environment to heal and increase family well-being.

For more information about all of CALM’s services, click here or call 805.965.2376.

— Jennifer Guess is a publicist representing CALM.