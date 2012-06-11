Cielito Restaurant on State Street Now Serving Lunch

Spice up your lunch and come taste a little bit of heaven at Cielito Restaurant, 1114 State St. in Santa Barbara, now serving lunch from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. every Monday through Saturday.

Come soak in the sun on the patio next to the turtle fountain, or sit inside Cielito’s historic grand dining room and satisfy all your lunch cravings from Chef Ramon Velazquez’s inventive new lunch menu, and sip your favorite hand-crafted cocktails from the bar!

Cielito’s lunch features a flavorful menu filled with many of your favorites from dinner, plus a few new dishes to tempt you. Cielito’s taco entrees are served on the same fresh, homemade tortillas you love from the taqueria, with rice and a vibrant ensaladita.

Indulge in the Enchiladas Suizas de Pollo with chicken, Sonoma jack and manchego cheeses in a creamy tomatillo sauce or the Cazuela de Chorizo with homemade Mexican chorizo, roasted poblano rajas, in a tomato broth. Keep it light and fresh with Cielito’s new ensaladas, including the tangy Ensalada de Atun with spiced seared tuna, mango, grapefruit, cucumber, avocado, and ginger manzano chile vinaigrette, or the Mexican Chopped Salad with romaine, avocado, chickpea, Sonoma Jack cheese, jicama tossed in a balsamic morita vinaigrette.

Click here to follow Cielito on Facebook for more lunch specials coming your way.



Cielito Restaurant celebrates the true flavors of Mexico. Indulge your senses at every turn. Sample the famous antojitos — or “small cravings” — perfect for sharing among friends. Experience the Raw Bar’s piquant ceviches and fresh shellfish. Take a break at the taqueria for savory treats in handmade tortillas. Treat yourself with desserts made just for Cielito.

Cielito is located in the heart of downtown Santa Barbara, in the historic La Arcada. For reservations, click here or call 805.225.4488.

— Jennifer Guess is a publicist representing Cielito Restaurant.