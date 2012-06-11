Monday, April 9 , 2018, 11:51 pm | Fair 59º

 
 
 
 

COAST Invites Public to Wednesday’s Monthly General Meeting

Gregg Hart of SBCAG and Derrick Bailey of the City of Santa Barbara will speak

By Caitlin Carlson for COAST | June 11, 2012 | 8:15 p.m.

Please join COAST for its monthly General Meeting from noon to 1:15 p.m. Wednesday at the Santa Barbara Bank & Trust Community Partners Center, 15 E. Carrillo St. in Santa Barbara.

There will be two fabulous guests and an update on one of COAST’s own projects:

» Gregg Hart of the Santa Barbara County Association of Governments will speak about a proposal in Carpinteria to eliminate sidewalks and bike lanes from a new Highway 101 overpass.

» Derrick Bailey of the City of Santa Barbara will speak about the proposed design for the Figueroa/De la Vina intersection and the crosswalks improvements on Salinas and Clifton and answer any questions you might have for him.

» Caitlin Carlson and Eva Inbar will speak about exciting new developments in COAST’s Eastside Walks project.

This is a meeting you don’t want to miss.

COAST’s General Meetings are always the second Wednesday of every month from noon to 1:15 p.m. at the Santa Barbara Bank & Trust Community Partners Center. They are free and open to the public. Feel free to bring your own lunch.

— Caitlin Carlson is a project director for COAST.

