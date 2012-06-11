COAST Invites Public to Wednesday’s Monthly General Meeting

Gregg Hart of SBCAG and Derrick Bailey of the City of Santa Barbara will speak

Please join COAST for its monthly General Meeting from noon to 1:15 p.m. Wednesday at the Santa Barbara Bank & Trust Community Partners Center, 15 E. Carrillo St. in Santa Barbara.

There will be two fabulous guests and an update on one of COAST’s own projects:

» Gregg Hart of the Santa Barbara County Association of Governments will speak about a proposal in Carpinteria to eliminate sidewalks and bike lanes from a new Highway 101 overpass.

» Derrick Bailey of the City of Santa Barbara will speak about the proposed design for the Figueroa/De la Vina intersection and the crosswalks improvements on Salinas and Clifton and answer any questions you might have for him.

» Caitlin Carlson and Eva Inbar will speak about exciting new developments in COAST’s Eastside Walks project.

This is a meeting you don’t want to miss.

COAST’s General Meetings are always the second Wednesday of every month from noon to 1:15 p.m. at the Santa Barbara Bank & Trust Community Partners Center. They are free and open to the public. Feel free to bring your own lunch.

— Caitlin Carlson is a project director for COAST.