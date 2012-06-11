COAST Invites Public to Wednesday’s Monthly General Meeting

Please join COAST for its monthly General Meeting from noon to 1:15 p.m. Wednesday at the Santa Barbara Bank & Trust Community Partners Center, 15 E. Carrillo St. in Santa Barbara.
There will be two fabulous guests and an update on one of COAST’s own projects:
» Gregg Hart of the Santa Barbara County Association of Governments will speak about a proposal in Carpinteria to eliminate sidewalks and bike lanes from a new Highway 101 overpass.
» Derrick Bailey of the City of Santa Barbara will speak about the proposed design for the Figueroa/De la Vina intersection and the crosswalks improvements on Salinas and Clifton and answer any questions you might have for him.
» Caitlin Carlson and Eva Inbar will speak about exciting new developments in COAST’s Eastside Walks project.
This is a meeting you don’t want to miss.
COAST’s General Meetings are always the second Wednesday of every month from noon to 1:15 p.m. at the Santa Barbara Bank & Trust Community Partners Center. They are free and open to the public. Feel free to bring your own lunch.
— Caitlin Carlson is a project director for COAST.