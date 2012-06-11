Tuesday, April 10 , 2018, 12:04 am | Fair 59º

 
 
 
 

Crane Country Day School’s Coyote Camp Open to All K-5 Kids

Each one-week day session during July features a wide variety of activities for students

By Julia Davis for Crane Country Day School | June 11, 2012 | 4:11 p.m.

For the fourth consecutive year, Coyote Camp will be held at Crane Country Day School during the month of July.

This day camp, which is open to the entire Santa Barbara community, features a variety of activities for students entering kindergarten through fifth grade. The camp runs as three one-week sessions, under the direction of Crane music teacher Konrad Kono and first-grade teacher Bridget Matson.

“Many students start by signing up for one week, but as soon as it’s over, they want to come back the next week,” Matson said.

Kono added: “Fridays are everyone’s favorite: Sprinkler Days!”

Each morning of Coyote Camp begins with a rotation of dance, singing and an art class or outdoor adventure. After lunch, every child gets to choose an afternoon activity. Choice time activities have included ice cream making, shrinky dinks, scavenger hunts, jewelry making, board games, computer activities, and the ever-popular “Hobbit Hike.” Many more fun choice time activities will be added this year.

Last summer, current kindergartener Greer, 6, attended Coyote Camp with her cousin, Sophia, 9,  visiting from North Carolina.

“My favorite part was playing in the sprinklers and dancing with Sophia,” Greer said.

Greer’s mother, Suzanne, added: “Coyote Camp is such a great way to have real summer fun. My daughter regularly asks, ‘How many more weeks until Coyote Camp starts again?’”

Don’t miss out on this unforgettable experience. Sign up for Coyote Camp today by downloading the forms by clicking here, calling 805.969.7732 x127 or emailing .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

— Julia Davis is an admissions associate for Crane Country Day School.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 