Crane Country Day School’s Coyote Camp Open to All K-5 Kids

Each one-week day session during July features a wide variety of activities for students

For the fourth consecutive year, Coyote Camp will be held at Crane Country Day School during the month of July.

This day camp, which is open to the entire Santa Barbara community, features a variety of activities for students entering kindergarten through fifth grade. The camp runs as three one-week sessions, under the direction of Crane music teacher Konrad Kono and first-grade teacher Bridget Matson.

“Many students start by signing up for one week, but as soon as it’s over, they want to come back the next week,” Matson said.

Kono added: “Fridays are everyone’s favorite: Sprinkler Days!”

Each morning of Coyote Camp begins with a rotation of dance, singing and an art class or outdoor adventure. After lunch, every child gets to choose an afternoon activity. Choice time activities have included ice cream making, shrinky dinks, scavenger hunts, jewelry making, board games, computer activities, and the ever-popular “Hobbit Hike.” Many more fun choice time activities will be added this year.

Last summer, current kindergartener Greer, 6, attended Coyote Camp with her cousin, Sophia, 9, visiting from North Carolina.

“My favorite part was playing in the sprinklers and dancing with Sophia,” Greer said.

Greer’s mother, Suzanne, added: “Coyote Camp is such a great way to have real summer fun. My daughter regularly asks, ‘How many more weeks until Coyote Camp starts again?’”

Don’t miss out on this unforgettable experience. Sign up for Coyote Camp today by downloading the forms by clicking here, calling 805.969.7732 x127 or emailing .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .

— Julia Davis is an admissions associate for Crane Country Day School.