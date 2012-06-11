Crews Contain Structure Fire in Santa Maria

Santa Maria firefighters contained a structure fire Monday afternoon at 507 W. Church St. that had been partially extinguished by the occupants.

Crews responded to the scene shortly before 4 p.m. and observed occupants exiting the structure, according to Battalion Chief Scott Johnson.

A small fire on the exterior of the structure had been partially extinguished by the occupants, but firefighters determined that the blaze had spread into the wall and the attic space. Firefighters moved quickly to prevent the fire from extending into other portions of the building, according to Johnson.

He said the origin of the fire was determined to be the exterior of the building, but the cause is under investigation.

