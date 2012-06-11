Tuesday, April 10 , 2018, 12:05 am | Fair 59º

 
 
 
 

Daniel Tosh Bringing Stand-Up Tour to Santa Barbara Bowl

Tickets go on sale Friday for the Aug. 18 performance of Tosh Tour Twenty Twelve

By Jesse Lee Weiss for Nederlander Concerts | June 11, 2012 | 3:41 p.m.

Nederlander Concerts and Live Nation will present Daniel Tosh at the Santa Barbara Bowl on Saturday, Aug. 18, with doors opening at 6:30 p.m. Tickets will go on sale at 4 p.m. this Friday, June 15.

Daniel Tosh

Tosh Tour Twenty Twelve marks Tosh’s second stand-up tour. In 2010, Tosh Tour Twenty Ten was a resounding success, with more than 75 performances in theater-size venues, 250,000 tickets sold and $10
million in box office revenue.

Tosh.0 airs on Tuesday nights at 7 p.m. Pacific time and consists of 30 episodes to air in three installments throughout 2012 (January to March, May to July and September to November). The series premiered on June 4, 2009, and features the razor-sharp humor and biting commentary from Tosh and delves into all aspects of the Internet from the absolutely absurd to the incredibly ingenious in this weekly, topical series.

Each episode includes Tosh giving subjects of notorious viral videos a second chance to redeem themselves from the embarrassment with which they have become synonymous with their very own “Web Redemption.”

A break-out ratings success, Tosh.0 averaged 4.3 million viewers from adults ages 18 to 49 across its third season (up 63 percent vs. season two). Among adults 18 to 34, Tosh.0 was the No. 1 comedy series in cable for 2011 and the No. 1 entertainment (non-sports) program on Tuesday nights in all of television among men ages 18 to 24. The purest of multiplatform hits, the Tosh.0 blog grew to a weekly average of nearly 2 million unique visitors by season’s end.

Don’t miss your chance to see Tosh at the Santa Barbara Bowl. Tickets range from $39 to $59, plus applicable service charges. The Santa Barbara Bowl is located at 1122 N. Milpas St. Call 805.962.7411.

Tickets are available at all Ticketmaster outlets, including the Arlington Theatre, the Santa Barbara Bowl box office and Walmart. Call 800.745.3000 to charge by phone. Click here to order online.
.
— Jesse Lee Weiss represents Nederlander Concerts.

