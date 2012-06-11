Deckers Outdoor Corp. Taps David Powers as President of Direct-to-Consumer Relations

Deckers Outdoor Corp., a $1.4 billion company that owns such brands as UGG Australia and Teva, announced Monday that David Powers will join the Goleta-based company in August as president of direct-to-consumer relations.

The new position is responsible for leading Deckers’ retail and e-commerce business and reports directly to president and CEO Angel Martinez.

“His background makes him the ideal person to lead our consumer direct division at this point in its evolution,” Martinez said. “I am confident he will be an invaluable asset as we continue to expand our global business including growing our store base to approximately 200 by the end of 2015.”

Powers led Converse’s global marketing efforts since 2008 as the vice president of global direct to consumer and licensed retail. He helped the division of Nike, Inc. expand into Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America and Asia and more than 1,900 partner stores. He has more than 20 years of experience in the retail industry and previously worked as Timberland’s worldwide general merchandise manager and at Gap Inc.

Deckers is building a 13.8-acre Goleta site at the Cabrillo Business Park that will include three buildings totaling 150,000 square feet and an additional fourth building that may be developed later. The headquarters is projected to house more than 400 employees, and will include a gym, a cafeteria, a 4,000-square-foot retail store and a multiuse rotunda. Deckers plans to move in by mid-2013.

“I think we can do anything we want as a company when we attract the most talented people,” Martinez told Noozhawk in March.

— Noozhawk staff writer Alex Kacik can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @NoozhawkBiz, @noozhawk and @NoozhawkNews. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.Cuban revolution/a