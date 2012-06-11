Goleta Police Make 4 Arrests at DUI Checkpoint

The Goleta Police Department conducted a sobriety and driver’s license checkpoint on Friday as part of the city’s commitment to public safety.
The checkpoint was held between 7 p.m. and 3 a.m. at Los Carneros Road and Calle Koral. The operation was one of many that have or will be conducted throughout the year in the city.
Here are the results of the checkpoint:
» Vehicles screened — 653
» DUI arrests — 2
» Driving without a valid driver’s license — 4
» Driving with a suspended driver’s license — 4
» Vehicles impounded for 30 days — 4
» Vehicles impounded for one day — 3
» Felony arrests — 2
» Miscellaneous citations — 3
The checkpoint was funded by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
— Drew Sugars is a public information officer for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.