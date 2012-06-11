Northbound Highway 101 Near Gaviota to Close for Repairs

Motorists will be detoured onto the southbound lanes beginning July 9

The northbound lanes of Highway 101 near Gaviota State Park will be closed for about three weeks tentatively beginning Monday, July 9 to replace a drainage culvert under the highway.

These repairs are necessary to prevent roadway failure (which would result in a longer closure) and to maintain a safe highway for the public.

Motorists headed northbound will be detoured onto southbound Highway 101. The two southbound lanes will be reduced to one lane in each direction through the Gaviota Pass.

Northbound and southbound traffic will be separated with channelizers from south of Gaviota State Park to the Highway 101/Highway 1 interchange.

The speed limit will be reduced and motorists driving northbound may encounter slow-moving trucks because of the grade and curves in this area. The northbound left-turn pocket leading to Gaviota State Park will be closed. Motorists will detour north to the Highway 101/Highway 1 Interchange before returning to the park. This detour is about 4 miles.

The Gaviota rest areas will be closed. All businesses in the surrounding area will remain open. An update will be provided before work begins.

Caltrans reminds motorists to move over and slow down when driving through Caltrans construction zones.

— Jim Shivers is a public information officer for Caltrans District 5.