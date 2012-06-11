Monday, April 9 , 2018, 11:57 pm | Fair 59º

 
 
 
 

Northbound Highway 101 Near Gaviota to Close for Repairs

Motorists will be detoured onto the southbound lanes beginning July 9

By Jim Shivers for Caltrans | June 11, 2012 | 6:59 p.m.

The northbound lanes of Highway 101 near Gaviota State Park will be closed for about three weeks tentatively beginning Monday, July 9 to replace a drainage culvert under the highway.

These repairs are necessary to prevent roadway failure (which would result in a longer closure) and to maintain a safe highway for the public.

Motorists headed northbound will be detoured onto southbound Highway 101. The two southbound lanes will be reduced to one lane in each direction through the Gaviota Pass.

Northbound and southbound traffic will be separated with channelizers from south of Gaviota State Park to the Highway 101/Highway 1 interchange.

The speed limit will be reduced and motorists driving northbound may encounter slow-moving trucks because of the grade and curves in this area. The northbound left-turn pocket leading to Gaviota State Park will be closed. Motorists will detour north to the Highway 101/Highway 1 Interchange before returning to the park. This detour is about 4 miles.

The Gaviota rest areas will be closed. All businesses in the surrounding area will remain open. An update will be provided before work begins.

Caltrans reminds motorists to move over and slow down when driving through Caltrans construction zones.

Click here for traffic updates on other state highway projects in Santa Barbara County.

— Jim Shivers is a public information officer for Caltrans District 5.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 