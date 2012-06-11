HopeNet of Carpinteria to Host Suicide Prevention Forum

Local experts will be on hand for the June 21 event in Carpinteria

HopeNet of Carpinteria will be sponsoring a suicide prevention forum from 7 to 8 p.m. Thursday, June 21 in Carpinteria’s City Council Chambers, 5775 Carpinteria Ave.

HopeNet of Carpinteria, a recently formed group of concerned citizens, provides education and resources to prevent suicide. The vision of HopeNet is to lessen the number of attempted or completed suicides in our community through information, support and advocacy.

Community members are encouraged to attend to learn about suicide prevention. The warning signs for those at risk of suicide, how to help and what resources are available will be discussed. A question-and-answer session will follow the brief presentation.

Local experts will be on hand and suicide prevention wallet cards will be distributed. Spanish translation provided.

For more information, call Jack Hurley at 805.684.7373 or Becki Norton at 805.705.7933, or email .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .