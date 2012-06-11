Santa Barbara Man’s Body Found Near Gaviota

Sheriff's officials say death does not appear suspicious, but cause remains under investigation

The body of a Santa Barbara man was recovered from the Gaviota shoreline over the weekend, but the death does not appear to be suspicious, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.

A citizen reported the body north of Gaviota State Beach Saturday morning in an area known as “Poision Oak Point,” sheriff’s spokesman Drew Sugars said Monday.

The dead man has been identified, but his name was being withheld pending notification of relatives, Sugars said, adding that the cause of death remained under investigation.

The body was recovered by sheriff’s deputies and personnel from the Santa Barbara Search and Rescue Team.

— Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.