Select Staffing Helps Raise $127,000 for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Ventura County

Company has served as the Golf Classic's title sponsor for several years

Select Staffing is pleased to announce that the Select Staffing-Big Brothers Big Sisters of Ventura County Golf Classic raised about $127,000 for the esteemed charity during a daylong event held at Saticoy Country Club.

Select Staffing has been a part of the Golf Classic for many years and has served as the event’s title sponsor for the past several years, donating more than $30,000 in 2012 to the organization.

“We feel honored to work with and support such a great organization like Big Brothers Big Sisters,” said Kathy Sottile, tournament co-chair and a sales leader at Select Staffing for more than 20 years. “The Golf Classic exceeded our expectations, and it was a pleasure to see how dedicated those in attendance are to this organization. We reached a fantastic goal that we can’t wait to improve upon next year.”

Big Brother Big Sisters helps Ventura County youth reach their potential through professionally supported, one-to-one relationships with volunteers and mentors from the surrounding communities. Their mission is to help children build self-esteem, develop life skills for a brighter future, and take the right steps to reach their potential through professionally supported one-to-one relationships with measurable results.

Select Staffing has played a pivotal sponsorship role at the Select Staffing-Big Brothers Big Sisters of Ventura County Golf Classic event for many years.

“The Big Brothers Big Sisters organization is near and dear to our hearts, and we are fortunate to return again as this year’s title sponsor,” Sottile said. “The BBBS board and staff work tirelessly in their efforts to raise money and awareness to improve the lives of countless children in Ventura County. Select Staffing is proud to contribute to that endeavor.”

— Lori Weathers is the marketing director for Select Staffing.