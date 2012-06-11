Tuesday, April 10 , 2018, 12:07 am | Fair 59º

 
 
 
 

Select Staffing Helps Raise $127,000 for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Ventura County

Company has served as the Golf Classic's title sponsor for several years

By Lori Weathers for Select Staffing | June 11, 2012 | 3:25 p.m.

Select Staffing is pleased to announce that the Select Staffing-Big Brothers Big Sisters of Ventura County Golf Classic raised about $127,000 for the esteemed charity during a daylong event held at Saticoy Country Club.

Select Staffing has been a part of the Golf Classic for many years and has served as the event’s title sponsor for the past several years, donating more than $30,000 in 2012 to the organization.

“We feel honored to work with and support such a great organization like Big Brothers Big Sisters,” said Kathy Sottile, tournament co-chair and a sales leader at Select Staffing for more than 20 years. “The Golf Classic exceeded our expectations, and it was a pleasure to see how dedicated those in attendance are to this organization. We reached a fantastic goal that we can’t wait to improve upon next year.”

Big Brother Big Sisters helps Ventura County youth reach their potential through professionally supported, one-to-one relationships with volunteers and mentors from the surrounding communities. Their mission is to help children build self-esteem, develop life skills for a brighter future, and take the right steps to reach their potential through professionally supported one-to-one relationships with measurable results.

Select Staffing has played a pivotal sponsorship role at the Select Staffing-Big Brothers Big Sisters of Ventura County Golf Classic event for many years.

“The Big Brothers Big Sisters organization is near and dear to our hearts, and we are fortunate to return again as this year’s title sponsor,” Sottile said. “The BBBS board and staff work tirelessly in their efforts to raise money and awareness to improve the lives of countless children in Ventura County. Select Staffing is proud to contribute to that endeavor.”

— Lori Weathers is the marketing director for Select Staffing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 