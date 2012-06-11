Monday, April 9 , 2018, 11:58 pm | Fair 59º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Sex Offender Arrested in Kidnap, Rape of Santa Barbara Woman

Victim, 22, told investigators that Jorge Luis Diaz commandeered her vehicle, drove her to L.A., and assaulted her

By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | June 11, 2012 | 6:14 p.m.

Jorge Luis Diaz
Jorge Luis Diaz

A 26-year-old registered sex offender is facing kidnapping, rape and other charges stemming from an alleged assault on an acquaintance who had a restraining order against him, according to the Santa Barbara Police Department.

Jorge Luis Diaz was being held at Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of felony kidnapping to commit rape, rape, and oral copulation, plus misdemeanor violation of a court order and possession of drug paraphernalia, said Sgt. Riley Harwood.

Bail was set at $1 million.

The 22-year-old victim told investigators that Diaz confronted her last week as she walked to her car to go to work, Harwood said. Diaz commandeered the vehicle and drove her, against her will, to the Los Angeles area, where he obtained a motel room and raped her, Harwood said.

He then drove her back to Santa Barbara and released her after she promised not to report the incident to police, Harwood said.

Officer Tom Eccles and Detective Bryan Jensen investigated the case, which led to Diaz’s arrest Thursday outside his residence in the 400 block of South Canada Street.

Diaz, who was found to be in possession of a crack pipe, told investigators that he and the victim had gone to Los Angeles to go shopping, and that the sexual activity was consensual, Harwood said.

The victim has a court order against Diaz requiring that he have no contact with her, Harwood said.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 