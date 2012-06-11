Memorial Flag to Fly for 56 Minutes on Thursday at Lobero Theatre

The all-volunteer Spirit of ’76 Association announced Monday that after a two-year hiatus, Santa Barbara’s 30-foot-by-60-foot Memorial American Flag will be displayed on the back wall of the Lobero Theatre on Thursday for Flag Day.

It will be flown from the back wall of the building for 56 minutes, the same amount of time it took for the South Tower of the World Trade Center to collapse during the attacks against the United States on Sept. 11, 2001.

This reflective moment will take place from 12:30 p.m. until 1:26 p.m. Thursday to honor the victims of 9/11 and all those who have given their lives in service to this country.

The public is invited to walk, bicycle or drive down Anacapa Street toward East Canon Perdido Street during those 56 minutes on Flag Day to observe the Memorial Flag.

— Paul Lamberton is the president of the Spirit of ’76 Association.