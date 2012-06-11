Updated Election Results Show School Parcel Tax Measures Failed

With provisional and absentee ballots counted, Santa Barbara district's Measures W and X still fall short of approval

The Santa Barbara Unified School District was hoping the provisional and absentee ballots dropped off on Election Day would push parcel tax Measures W and X over the two-thirds majority threshold needed for approval, but last Tuesday’s defeat stuck, according to semi-official results.

With 14,083 more ballots counted for Santa Barbara County’s post-election update, Measures W and X were still about one point short of approval for $16 million over four years to fund classroom programs. They were proposed to replace Measures H and I, which will expire next year. Measure W, which applied to secondary schools in Santa Barbara and Goleta, received 64.8 percent approval, and Measure X, for elementary schools, received 65.7 percent approval.

The County Elections Office had 43.2 percent voter turnout, and the additional ballots didn’t change any election results reported June 5.

For the Fourth District supervisorial race, incumbent Joni Gray and Santa Maria farmer Peter Adam are heading to a run-off in November since neither got a majority of the votes. Gray beat Adam by just 119 votes, and candidate Joyce Howerton came in a distant third.

Incumbent Supervisors Salud Carbajal and Doreen Farr easily kept their seats in the First and Third districts against challengers.

Scroll down for full results as of June 8. The county will officially certify the election results in a month.

— Noozhawk staff writer Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

SB County post-election update

<p>