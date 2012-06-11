Monday, April 9 , 2018, 11:54 pm | Fair 59º

 
 
 
 

Business

Williams Honors Lesson Planet as 2012 Small Business of Year

Search engine provides online professional resources for preK-12 educators

By James Joyce for Assemblyman Das Williams | June 11, 2012 | 7:28 p.m.

Assemblyman Das Williams, D-Santa Barbara, honored Lesson Planet on Monday as the 2012 Small Business of the Year for his district that includes most of Santa Barbara and Ventura counties.

Known as “The Search Engine for Teachers,” Lesson Planet provides educators with a convenient way to search more than 400,000 curriculum resources that have been reviewed and rated by credentialed teachers. Individual teachers, schools or districts pay an annual fee to be able to access the sight that allows educators to narrow a search by grade, subject, rating and more to address specific student needs.

“These are exactly the kind of innovative solutions we need to inspire and keep fresh ideas in classrooms,” said Williams, who served as a junior high school teacher before being elected to the Assembly. “I’m proud to recognize Lesson Planet of Santa Barbara for their innovation in narrowing that vastness of the Internet specifically through a teacher’s lens.”

Each year, California legislators select a small-business owner from his or her district to honor for their outstanding contributions during California Small Business Day luncheon.

“We are thrilled to be recognized by Assemblymember Williams in front of the rest of the small-business community from throughout the state,” said Jim Hurley, Lesson Planet’s founder and CEO. “As a former educator myself, I wanted to provide a convenient and efficient way for teachers to find online curriculum resources.”

— James Joyce is a field representative of Assemblyman Das Williams, D-Santa Barbara.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Dianne and Brianna Johnson
Dianne and Brianna Johnson
"We are committed to making our clients feel special by providing the concierge level service they deserve."

Full Profile >

 
 