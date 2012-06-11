Williams Honors Lesson Planet as 2012 Small Business of Year

Assemblyman Das Williams, D-Santa Barbara, honored Lesson Planet on Monday as the 2012 Small Business of the Year for his district that includes most of Santa Barbara and Ventura counties.

Known as “The Search Engine for Teachers,” Lesson Planet provides educators with a convenient way to search more than 400,000 curriculum resources that have been reviewed and rated by credentialed teachers. Individual teachers, schools or districts pay an annual fee to be able to access the sight that allows educators to narrow a search by grade, subject, rating and more to address specific student needs.

“These are exactly the kind of innovative solutions we need to inspire and keep fresh ideas in classrooms,” said Williams, who served as a junior high school teacher before being elected to the Assembly. “I’m proud to recognize Lesson Planet of Santa Barbara for their innovation in narrowing that vastness of the Internet specifically through a teacher’s lens.”

Each year, California legislators select a small-business owner from his or her district to honor for their outstanding contributions during California Small Business Day luncheon.

“We are thrilled to be recognized by Assemblymember Williams in front of the rest of the small-business community from throughout the state,” said Jim Hurley, Lesson Planet’s founder and CEO. “As a former educator myself, I wanted to provide a convenient and efficient way for teachers to find online curriculum resources.”

— James Joyce is a field representative of Assemblyman Das Williams, D-Santa Barbara.