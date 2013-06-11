All Saints-by-the-Sea Episcopal Church Hosting Free Movie Nights

All Saints-by-the-Sea Episcopal Church in Montecito has announced its summer 2013 Film Festival.

As a part of All Saints’ Wednesday evening Eventide celebrations, the church will host a free six-week series of movies, June 19 through July 24.

The films will begin at 7:15 p.m. each Wednesday. The Wednesday evening schedules will include a short 6 p.m. worship in the church followed by a free meal on the church lawn. The movies will begin at 7:15 p.m. each week.

There is no charge for the meal or the movie. Movie popcorn, drinks and candy will be available.

The schedule is as follows:

» June 19 — Driving Miss Daisy

» June 26 — Benny & Joon

» July 3 — Lincoln

» July 10 — The Sandlot

» July 17 — The Bells of St Mary’s

» July 24— A League of Their Own

The address of the church is 83 Eucalyptus Lane in Montecito. For more information, call the church at 805.969.4771 or email .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .