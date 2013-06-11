Saturday, April 28 , 2018, 12:42 pm | Fair 69º

 
 
 
 

AmeriFlex Financial Services Marks Silver Anniversary with Focus on Women Investors

By Bibi Taylor for AmeriFlex | June 11, 2013 | 2:42 p.m.

South Coast-based AmeriFlex Financial Services is marking its silver anniversary by addressing the need for financial advice for women.

AmeriFlex, at 3700 State St., Suite 310, has been a leading provider of sound financial advice for its clients for the past 25 years. The new Ameriflex Woman Investor program is for business owners, executives and busy families.

The AmeriFlex Woman Investor program provides: financial empowerment; collaboration between spouses and trusted advisors; and establish goals to address family financial security.

On average, women live between five and 10 years longer than men, according to a Boston University study. Half of those women will outlive their spouses. Women start 70 percent of all new businesses, according to Forbes Magazine, and by 2020 women are projected to control two-thirds of the wealth in the United States.

After providing financial and retirement planning services for the past quarter of a century, Ameriflex team members pride themselves on core company values of integrity, professionalism, client satisfaction and teamwork. Ameriflex strives to earn its clients’ trust by providing excellence and assisting in financial stability.

“We endeavor to offer the highest level of customer satisfaction in the financial services industry,” said Bibi Taylor, AmeriFlex financial advisor, MBA. “We focus on responsiveness to our clients’ needs; we believe our clients are best served by the holistic approach to professional integration of various financial disciplines.”

One of the company’s key services is clients’ portfolio snapshot, which represents a combination of the most frequently used reports, including a portfolio summary, performance by account, core value and benchmark information, and asset allocation graphs that depict holdings for both asset allocation by investment objective and asset allocation by asset type.

Click here for more information about AmeriFlex and its services.

— Bibi Taylor, MBA, is the Social Security project coordinator for AmeriFlex Financial Services in Santa Barbara.

