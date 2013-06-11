Nominations Accepted Through Friday for ‘Cox Conserves Heroes’ Awards

Cox Communications, in partnership with The Trust for Public Land, is accepting nominations from the public for the 2013 “Cox Conserves Heroes” awards, which will honor local conservation efforts in Santa Barbara.

Through this Friday, June 14, the public may nominate local volunteers who are helping to create, preserve or enhance Santa Barbara’s shared outdoor spaces. Whether planting a community garden, organizing a beach cleanup, or teaching others about the importance of conservation, a nominee’s activity must be performed on a volunteer basis and separate from one’s employment.

A judging panel comprised of local civic and environmental leaders will select three finalists. From July 29 through Aug. 16, the public will be able to watch videos of the finalists online and vote for Santa Barbara’s 2013 Cox Conserves Hero. The winner will be announced in September.

Nominations and voting can be submitted online by clicking here.

The first-place winner will receive $5,000 to donate to a local environmental nonprofit organization of his or her choice. The benefiting nonprofit will also receive a public service announcement and promotional air time valued at $10,000, and 20 volunteer hours from Cox Communications employees.

The second- and third-place winners will receive $2,500 and $1,000 respectively to donate to their environmental nonprofit of choice.

The Cox Conserves Heroes program was created through a partnership between The Trust for Public Land and Cox Enterprises, the parent company of Cox Communications, to honor everyday conservationists. The program also runs in San Diego, Orange County, San Francisco, Arizona, Atlanta, Louisiana and Virginia. More than $280,000 has been donated to local nonprofits through the Cox Conserves Heroes program.

The 2012 Cox Conserves Hero for Santa Barbara was Martin Camp, whose nonprofit of choice was Fairview Gardens.

— Sarah Clark is a public affairs manager for Cox Communications.