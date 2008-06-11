California Association of Realtors Sees Signs of Recovery

Joel Singer, executive vice president of the California Association of Realtors, pointed to some positive trends in providing the 2008 Midyear Forecast at the California Realtor Showcase Luncheon last week in Sacramento.

Singer, the association’s former chief economist, declared there is “no recession,” adding that even though May’s consumer confidence report showed the lowest confidence in a long time, consumers are still spending. This time, he said, cheap money is the source of the downturn. Because of bad loans that were written in 2005 and 2006, the federal government has asked lenders to restructure the current loans so those buyers who are due for an adjustment will be able to afford their payments until the equity returns. The slowest parts of the real estate sector are construction startups and financing. With a 2 percent to 2.5 percent inflation factor built in for this election year, marketing to the masses and not a specific market like California or the Santa Barbara area specifically is more prevalent in the media. Historically in a down market, sales volumes are volatile but, this time, prices are more volatile than the “sticky price” model that usually happens.

The Santa Barbara market is quite good when you consider other markets, where 50 percent of listed properties are distressed. This indicates a faster recovery with the affordability index showing that 50 percent of Californians can afford to buy a home, up from 22 percent in years past. We are back to one person in three able to afford to buy a home today — a vast improvement over years past when one in nine could afford a home. The lower end of the market is beginning to stir again based on the affordability index and the Santa Barbara area is no exception. California sales volume is up by 15 percent overall. The Santa Ynez Valley has bottomed out and sales are up there as well.

The real question to ask yourself is, does your home still fit your needs? If not, it’s time to take a fresh look at all your options. I am here to explore with you. Just call me.

Elaine Abercrombie, a broker with Village Properties Realtors, is vice president of the Santa Barbara Association of Realtors She can be contacted at [email protected]