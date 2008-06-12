Certified Veterinary Surgeon Joins C.A.R.E. Hospital

Before C.A.R.E. Hospital’s inception in 2003, there was only one board-certified specialist in the community, a veterinary dermatologist. Since C.A.R.E.’s opening, it has recruited a critical-care specialist, an oncologist, a dermatologist, an internal medicine specialist (soon there will be two), a pet loss support psychologist and, now, a board-certified veterinary surgeon.

Dr. Jack Henry received his veterinary degree from Kansas State University in 1968 and was certified by the American College of Veterinary Surgeons in 1975. He has owned and operated two surgical specialty practices, Veterinary Surgical Referral Service P.C. in Phoenix, Ariz., an 18-year venture, and VetSurg in Woodland Hills since 1994. Before to his move to the West, he was a surgical instructor on the facilities of Kansas State University and the University of Illinois, and also was employed as director of clinical services at a large, 24-hour general care and emergency facility in Detroit.

With Henry’s expertise, surgical services available at C.A.R.E. include orthopedic, neurologic, oncologic and general soft-tissue surgery. C.A.R.E.’s specialty services are by referral.

Henry began seeing cases at C.A.R.E. on May 30. He begins with part-time availability and is working toward a full-time transition.

C.A.R.E. Hospital, which has provided around-the-clock emergency surgical services since its inception, serves the communities of Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo and Ventura County.

Dr. Trish Lane is a co-founder C.A.R.E. Hospital.