El Montecito School, Class of 2008

Jack Davies Faith Emerson Erik Olsen Kai Sheets Thomas Short Hannah Sommers Cameron Wagner. Campus officials also would like to acknowledge the younger junior high students who will be completing their ElMo experience and moving on to other schools:

El Montecito School will hold its final eighth-grade graduation ceremony at the Boys & Girls Club of Santa Barbara gymnasium Wednesday morning. “ElMo” offers the highest quality Christ-centered education from preschool through sixth grade. Beginning in the fall, the school no longer will offer junior high school. Also in the fall, El Montecito’s lower campus — preschool through second grade — will move to the school’s permanent campus at 630 E. Canon Perdido.

Ask

Vote

Investigate

Answer

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

