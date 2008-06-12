El Montecito School, Class of 2008

El Montecito School will hold its final eighth-grade graduation ceremony at the Boys & Girls Club of Santa Barbara gymnasium Wednesday morning. “ElMo” offers the highest quality Christ-centered education from preschool through sixth grade. Beginning in the fall, the school no longer will offer junior high school. Also in the fall, El Montecito’s lower campus — preschool through second grade — will move to the school’s permanent campus at 630 E. Canon Perdido.
The eigth-grade graduates are:
Jack Davies
Faith Emerson
Erik Olsen
Kai Sheets
Thomas Short
Hannah Sommers
Cameron Wagner.
Campus officials also would like to acknowledge the younger junior high students who will be completing their ElMo experience and moving on to other schools:
Meredith Amspoker
Renee Berkus
Lucia Hartmann
Margaret Hartmann
Christiana Karam
Ellie Rouse
Libby Sestak
Elizabeth Vaccaro
David Royston
Lois Stanley
Sarah Higgins is El Montecito School‘s development coordinator.