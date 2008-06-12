GreenWave Energy Solutions Generates Recognition of Its Efforts

The United Chamber of Commerce held its annual awards breakfast last Friday to honor a handful of Southern California businesses, each nominated by their local chambers. The nominee from the Agoura-Oak Park-Conejo Valley Chamber was local company GreenWave Energy Solutions, an alternative energy company exploring ways to harness the power of the ocean’s waves and meet the increasing demand for clean, renewable energy.

GreenWave Energy Solutions was one of only 13 businesses to receive the award from the United Chamber of Commerce, which represents more than 21,000 Southern California businesses and provides more than 387,000 jobs.

“GreenWave Energy Solutions is working to reduce our dependence on foreign oil and reduce gas prices, launch a cleaner, smarter energy future for California, and I’m proud to be a part of that,” GreenWave Vice President Tony Strickland said. “Our company is committed to meeting the increasing demands for a cleaner environment and working toward reducing gas prices by providing a smarter, renewable source of energy.”

In addition to the 2008 Small Business Award, GreenWave Energy Solutions also received awards and certificates of recognition from Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger, Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa, the Los Angeles City Council, state Sen. George Runner, Assemblymembers Paul Krekorian, Cameron Smyth and Audra Strickland, and Congressman Brad Sherman.

Matt Guthrie is the communications director for the Tony Strickland for Senate campaign.