Isla Vista Assault Victim Dies of Injuries

Gregory Ghan, a 53-year-old transient who was assaulted two weeks ago, has died from his injuries.

Ghan was found severely injured in front of the Isla Vista Neighborhood Clinic, 970 Embarcadero del Mar, in the early morning hours of May 31. He was transported to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital where he was treated and placed on life support.

On Tuesday, Ghan was taken off life support and he died soon after.

Santa Barbara County sheriff’s detectives are investigating the homicide. Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s Criminal Investigations Division’s anonymous tip line at 805.681.4162.