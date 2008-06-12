Marymount Offers Scholarship in Memory of Father Virgil

In memory of the Rev. Virgil Cordano, who died May 22 at age 89, Marymount of Santa Barbara is offering one full scholarship to attend the school’s primary grades.

With his ecumenical thinking that embraced all religions, Father Virgil, as he was ubiquitously known, fostered a strong relationship with Marymount — a school with a Catholic foundation as well as a tradition of celebrating religious diversity in the community.

The scholarship will be for a child entering kindergarten through third grade. Call 805.569.1811, ext. 131, for an admission application and scholarship forms.

The scholarship is open to families with financial need applying to the school after June 10. Applications will be reviewed upon receipt. Questions may be directed to [email protected]

Rageshwar Kaur Wilcox is Marymount of Santa Barbara‘s director of admissions.