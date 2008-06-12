Representatives Needed to Serve on Santa Maria Committees

The city of Santa Maria is seeking representatives to serve on the Block Grants Advisory Committee and on the Library Board of Trustees. Applications will be accepted until 2 p.m. July 3.

Members of the Block Grants Advisory Committee assess the community’s needs, conduct public workshops and hearings, review applications for funding and make recommendations to the City Council for the allocation of funds under the Community Development Block Grant Program and the HOME Investment Partnerships Program.

Applicants should have an understanding of housing and community development needs and a knowledge of or background in providing human services to the community. Members are nominated by council members, appointed by the mayor and confirmed by the City Council. The committee meets at 6 p.m. on the second Monday of each month. Five appointments will be for three-year terms.

Members of the Library Board of Trustees set library rules and regulations and advise the City Council on library matters. This board meets at 7 p.m. on the second Tuesday of each month. Members are appointed by the mayor and confirmed by the City Council. One appointment will be made for a three-year term.

Applications are available at the City Clerk’s office, 110 E. Cook St., Room 3, or on the city’s Web site.

Mark van de Kamp is a management analyst in the Santa Maria city manager’s office.