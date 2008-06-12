Friday, June 8 , 2018, 2:36 pm | Fair 72º

 
 
 
 

Sebastopol Man Missing After Feud

Lompoc police say the 39-year-old, who reportedly argued with his girlfriend, was last seen leaving a cab.

By Sgt. Daniel Rios | June 12, 2008 | 5:50 p.m.

The Lompoc Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating 39-year-old Michael Wallace of Sebastopol. Police took a missing persons report on Wallace about 8:40 p.m. Wednesday.

image
Michael Wallace

On June 6, Wallace and his girlfriend, also of Sebastopol, drove to the Lompoc area to visit a family member. The couple were staying at a motel. On Monday, Wallace and his girlfriend were riding in a taxicab within the city limits of Lompoc. About 2 p.m., the couple got in a verbal dispute before Wallace exited the vehicle and walked away, barefoot. Wallace’s girlfriend didn’t hear from him again and returned to Sebastopol with their vehicle on Wednesday. Wallace’s mother notified the LPD after being contacted by Wallace’s girlfriend.

The investigation has revealed that Wallace was contacted by the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department about 11 a.m. Wednesday near Ocean Avenue and Floradale Road. Wallace had not yet been reported as a missing person and was transported to a homeless shelter east of Lompoc near River Park. The shelter has no record of Wallace registering there. A witness reported seeing a subject matching Wallace’s description about 6 p.m. Wednesday walking eastbound on Highway 246 east of Lompoc.

Wallace has a pre-existing medical issue that soon may require professional attention. Wallace was last seen barefoot, wearing pajamas, with long hair and a beard. Wallace is 6 feet, 2 inches tall and 200-plus pounds. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the LPD Investigations Bureau at 805.875.8120 or the LPD Dispatch Center at 805.736.2341.

Daniel Rios is a sergeant in the Community Services Section of the Lompoc Police Department.

