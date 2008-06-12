SEE International Welcomes Two New Board Members

Michael Colvard and Dan Herlinger are focused on the mission of giving sight to the blind and disadvantaged.

Surgical Eye Expeditions International on Wednesday announced that Michael Colvard, M.D., and Daniel Herlinger have joined SEE International’s Board of Directors. Colvard returns to the Medical Advisory Committee, and Herlinger joins the board as chairman of the Development Committee.

SEE International is a nonprofit humanitarian organization that connects volunteer ophthalmologists to host clinic sites worldwide to provide sight-restoring surgeries in communities that are overwhelmed by a large number of blind individuals who can’t afford surgery. Additionally, the Santa Barbara Vision Care Program was formed in response to the population within SEE’s community that can’t afford vision care.

“We are excited to welcome Michael Colvard and Dan Herlinger to SEE International,” said Robert Yamin, president and CEO. “Dan’s experience as a health care systems executive and Michael’s history with SEE International will further strengthen our organization and expand SEE’s mission of restoring sight to the disadvantaged blind worldwide.”

After a year hiatus, Colvard has returned to SEE International’s Board of Directors, of which he previously served as a board member. Colvard is in private practice in Encino and for the past decade has been recognized as one of the “Best Doctors in America” and one of the nation’s “Top Ophthalmologists” in national surveys conducted by independent patient advocacy groups.

In addition to his private practice, Colvard has worked as a volunteer surgeon with SEE International for 10 years and has made annual surgical expeditions. Colvard has served on the clinical teaching staff at the Doheny Eye Institute in Los Angeles since 1981, has published widely in the field of ophthalmic surgery and is the new technology editor for Review of Ophthalmology.

“I have worked as a volunteer eye surgeon in Africa for almost 25 years, and have worked with other international organizations over the years. SEE International in my experience is the best of the several organizations which provide eye surgical care to the visually impaired in underdeveloped countries,” Colvard said. “It is an efficient, highly professional organization run by dedicated physicians and staff that truly care about the work they are doing. I’m very proud to be a part of this team of committed professionals.”

Herlinger is a senior associate with Arthur S. Shorr & Associates Inc., a management consulting firm that specializes in strategic planning services for hospitals, medical groups and physicians. Herlinger comes to SEE with more than 35 years of experience as a health care executive, having served as president and CEO of Catholic Healthcare West Central Coast.

An active member of the community, Herlinger serves on the boards of several organizations, including The Santa Barbara Channels, CenCal Health (Santa Barbara Regional Health Authority), Ventura Center for Dispute Resolution, Santa Barbara’s Rental Housing Mediation Task Force, Cognitive Fitness & Innovative Therapies and Satellite Healthcare Inc., and is active in the Rotary Club of Santa Barbara and as a health care policy adviser for AARP. Herlinger is a Life Fellow in the American College of Healthcare Administration from The George Washington University and completed his undergraduate work at Loyola University of Chicago.

“SEE International is a compelling cause because it makes such a tangible and significant difference in the lives of individuals,” Herlinger said. “To restore sight is to restore someone’s life. My goal is to help establish a financial base for SEE to continue and expand its humanitarian works. There is an immense and urgent need for SEE’s free eye surgeries around the world.”

The two new members will join SEE International board members George Primbs, M.D., F.A.C.S., chairman of the board; Harry Brown, M.D., F.A.C.S.; William Coulter, M.D.; John Crowder, M.D.; Howard Hudson, CPA; Lt. Col. Brian Kelly’ Tim Metzinger, Esq.; and Robert Yamin.

Sara Arce is SEE International‘s communications coordinator.