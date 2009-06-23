Santa Barbara Chamber of Commerce Hosts Trade Show

The Santa Barbara Region Chamber of Commerce will present its 25th annual Summer Trade Show, “Doing Business in Paradise,” at the Cabrillo Arts Pavilion on Thursday.
Forty chamber member businesses will be on hand to share features and benefits. Local restaurants will treat the public to tastes of favorite menu items, and a no-host bar will be available for guests to purchase wine and beer by the glass. Unity Shoppe executive Tom Reed will bring a group of musicians to entertain guests.
The show, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., is free for chamber members and $15 at the door for nonmembers.
Businesses registered to present include Lite for Life, Coastal Copy, Cox Business Services, CyberCopy, Floral Ambiance, Santa Barbara FoodBank, Franzblau Landscapes, H&R Block, Haagen Printing, Hot Cookie, Innovesters, M2Architecture, Halsell Builders, Santa Barbara Metro Transportation District, Public Safety Training, Roadrunner Shuttle, Santa Barbara Bank & Trust, Santa Barbara Women’s Self Defense, Servicemaster Anytime, The Chase Bar & Restaurant, The Rack (MAW), Traffic Solutions, Unity Shoppe, Val Verde Retirement Community and Village Properties.
— Marcia Reed represents the Santa Barbara Region Chamber of Commerce.