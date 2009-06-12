Thursday, June 14 , 2018, 5:53 am | Fog/Mist 58º

 
 
 
 

Devereux California Celebrates Redesigned Campus

The treatment facility leased back four-plus acres from UCSB and is open for business

By Janis Johnson | June 12, 2009 | 2:22 p.m.

Devereux California hosted a ribbon-cutting and wine and cheese reception this week to celebrate its newly redesigned Santa Barbara campus.

About 60 people — including representatives from government, chambers of commerce, UCSB, Goleta Valley Beautiful and Devereux’s national board — joined Devereux California clients and family members in the Wednesday celebration.

“Most of you know that we have been through significant changes over the past several years, with the closing of the children’s programs in 2006 and the sale of the 33-acre Devereux property to UCSB in the fall of 2007,” executive administrator Amy Evans said. “This is where I’d like to enlist your support. It’s not uncommon when I tell people where I work, they say, ‘I thought you had closed the place when you sold the land.’ We are really trying to get the word out that Devereux is still here. So when you hear someone ask about Devereux, do let them know that we are still here. You all can be ambassadors for us.”

On the four-plus acres that Devereux has leased back from UCSB on a long-term basis, it operates residential, day treatment and respite programs, and the greenhouse.

The redesign of the campus includes walking paths, picnic areas and a fountain, as well as two remodeled residences. The area is now more self-sufficient, providing a therapeutic environment for clients and staff.

Devereux provides services for 75 adult and elderly clients with developmental disabilities and emotional, behavioral disorders. Much of its work is done in supported-living settings, where staff members provide support for individuals in their own homes and apartments throughout Santa Barbara County, including the cities of Santa Barbara, Goleta, Buellton, Lompoc and Santa Maria.

At the ribbon-cutting, Goleta Mayor Roger Aceves spoke about his memories of interacting with Devereux staff and clients through his work on the Isla Vista Foot Patrol. Steve Cushman, president of the Santa Barbara Region Chamber of Commerce, spoke of his experience working as a counselor for Devereux while attending UCSB in the late 1960s.

Several residents who have been at Devereux since Helena Devereux opened the program 64 years ago also joined in the celebration.

Devereux has been providing treatment and support since 1912 in Pennsylvania and since 1945 in California.

— Janis Johnson is the external affairs manager of Devereux California.

