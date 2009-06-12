Foresters Go to Bat for Boy Diagnosed with Lymphoma

On Tuesday, the Santa Barbara Foresters will celebrate Brandon School Day for Wyatt Taylor and donate all proceeds from ticket and concession sales to help his family with increasing medical bills.
Taylor, a fourth-grader at Brandon School, was diagnosed with Burkitt’s lymphoma on March 9.
Since then, he has been in and out of the hospital while fighting the fast-growing, yet treatable cancer. Taylor, a Foresters fan and Little League player, was adopted by the Foresters through the Hugs for Cubs program.
The game will start at 5 p.m. at Caesar Uyesaka Stadium on the UCSB campus. Admission is $5.
— Valerie Kushnerov is a Brandon School parent.