Thursday, June 14 , 2018, 5:51 am | Fog/Mist 58º

 
 
 
 

Fund for Santa Barbara Accepting Applications for Youth Making Change Program

The deadline is June 26 for the 2009-10 projects, in Santa Barbara and Santa Maria

By Geoff Green | June 12, 2009 | 5:25 p.m.

Applications are available for local youth interested in participating in one of two 2009-10 Youth Making Change programs, one in Santa Barbara and one in Santa Maria, offered through The Fund for Santa Barbara.

Click here for an application, which is due June 26.

Youth Making Change is a yearlong program open to youths ages 13 to 19 in Santa Barbara County. Through the experience of creating and running a grant-making program, YMC board members learn a variety of skills, including meeting planning and facilitation, outreach, public speaking, program planning, proposal evaluation and group decision-making.

The YMC program was established to increase youth participation in philanthropy, support youth involvement in community change and promote youth service and giving.

Members reach out to youths in the community and encourage them to plan projects and apply for funds to carry them out. Board members review proposed project ideas and make decisions as a group about which projects to support.

The 2009-10 YMC boards each will distribute $10,000 in grants to projects they determine to have the greatest positive impact on youths in Santa Barbara County.

Participants will attend one all-day training on a Saturday and two two-hour meetings each month until May. There also will be independent work required between meetings.

The program is voluntary, but participants receive a $300 stipend.

For more information, contact YMC project coordinator Cristina Gonzalez at 805.962.9164 or .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

— Geoff Green is executive director of The Fund for Santa Barbara.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 