Goleta Goes High-Tech With Live Online Broadcasts

Residents can catch City Council and Planning Commission meetings on the Web starting Tuesday

The city of Goleta will begin airing its City Council and Planning Commission meetings live via the city Web site beginning Tuesday.

Viewers can access the live and on-demand Webcasts through a link online, or watch replays of the archived meetings.

Archived meetings generally will be available for viewing the day after each meeting, and for up to a year from that date.

City meetings that are cablecast on Channel 19 still be will seen live and replayed at their regular times. The online service will be in addition to the cable broadcast.

To view a meeting on the Internet:

» Visit www.cityofgoleta.org.

» Click on “Agendas & Video” at the top center portion of the home page.

» To view a live broadcast, scroll down to “Upcoming Events” and select “Video” to the right of the meeting date.

» To view an archived meeting, scroll down to “Archived Videos” and select “Video” to the right of the meeting date.

City Council meetings are held the first and third Tuesdays of the month at 1:30 p.m. Planning Commission meetings are on the second and fourth Tuesdays of the month at 6 p.m.

— Noozhawk staff writer Michelle Nelson can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .