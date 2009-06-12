Vector Management District Unveils Winning Logo Designs

Submissions by Roberta Garner of Allan Hancock College and Adam Capdeville of Santa Barbara High take top honors

The Mosquito and Vector Management District of Santa Barbara County has announced the winners of its logo design contest.

“On behalf of the board of trustees, I congratulate Roberta C. Garner and Adam Capdeville for their winning logo designs,” board president David Pritchett said.

The district opened the contest to all high schools and colleges, public and private, throughout the county in April. The district received 128 logo designs from three schools: Allan Hancock College, Santa Barbara High and San Marcos High.

Click here to view all of the submissions online.

The winning collegiate submission was designed by Garner, recipient of a $300 scholarship. Garner is a graphic design student at Hancock and designed her submission under the instruction of Roger Kutz.

Garner worked with district administration to modify her submission at the request of the board of trustees. The modified design will be used by the district as its new logo and will be displayed on all district vehicles, uniforms, brochures and didactic materials, as well as letterhead, promotional materials and its Web site.

“We will display Roberta’s logo design proudly as the district works on improved public education and field activities that protect the public health as we keep the county safe from mosquitoes and other human disease vectors,” Pritchett said.

The winning high school design was submitted by Capdeville, who will receive a $200 scholarship. Capdeville, a student at Santa Barbara in the ROP program, designed his submission under the instruction of Lee Ann Knodel.

— Brian Passaro is general manager of the Mosquito & Vector Management District of Santa Barbara County.